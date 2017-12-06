Texans' Zach Cunningham: Makes first career sack
Cunningham had four tackles (three solo) and one sack against the Titans on Sunday.
The rookie second-round pick played all 54 defensive snaps Sunday, and he was able to add a bonus sack for fantasy owners that summoned him. Still, he's averaging just 4.4 tackles per game, which keeps him on the low end of linebackers.
