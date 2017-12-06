Cunningham had four tackles (three solo) and one sack against the Titans on Sunday.

The rookie second-round pick played all 54 defensive snaps Sunday, and he was able to add a bonus sack for fantasy owners that summoned him. Still, he's averaging just 4.4 tackles per game, which keeps him on the low end of linebackers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories