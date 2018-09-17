Texans' Zach Cunningham: Nine tackles in loss
Cunningham posted nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Titans.
Cunningham had 90 tackles as a rookie last year and he's on pace to best that mark in 2018. He's an every-down linebacker and will look to help shut down the Giants offense in Week 3 as the Texans try to secure their first win of the season.
