Texans' Zach Cunningham: Not practicing Wednesday
Cunningham (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Cunningham is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a knee injury suffered in Week 8, so his lack of participation in practice is anything but surprising. Houston will remain without their leading tackler for some time, and Cunningham will set his sights on a return following the team's Week 10 bye.
More News
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: To miss a few weeks•
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Injury appears minor•
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Ruled out with knee injury•
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Questionable with knee injury•
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Tallies 10 tackles Sunday•
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Posts 13 tackles in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
A flurry of trades in the last week shook up the wide receiver landscape. Jamey Eisenberg sorts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...