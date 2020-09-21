Cunningham had a team-high 15 tackles and a sack in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 2.

It was a busy afternoon for Cunningham and the Texans' defense which was on the field for nearly 35 minutes. The Ravens tormented the Texans on the ground, rolling up 230 yards rushing, including 151 in the fourth quarter. Cunningham leads Houston with 22 tackles through two weeks.