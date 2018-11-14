Cunningham (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's Practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cunningham appears to have made notable progress in his recovery from a sprained MCL during Houston's bye. The second-year linebacker initially suffered his injury during a Week 8 win over the Dolphins, and appears to have a real shot at suiting up for Sunday's tilt against the Redskins. The extent of Cunningham's participation in practice throughout the week will likely shed some light on his chances of returning to the field Week 11.

More News
Our Latest Stories