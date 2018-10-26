Texans' Zach Cunningham: Questionable with knee injury
Cunningham is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Dolphins with a knee injury.
Cunningham came up limping after a play in the game's first quarter. Josh Keyes is in line to fill in at weakside linebacker as long as Cunningham remains out.
