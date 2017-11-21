Texans' Zach Cunningham: Records five tackles Sunday
Cunningham racked up five tackles (two solo) Sunday versus the Cardinals.
Cunningham has yet to record a sack this season, but has been relatively consistent in the tackle department. The rookie did his work across 37 snaps (64.0 percent).
