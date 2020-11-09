site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Records sack in win
Cunningham had seven tackles, one sack and one pass defensed in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Jaguars.
Cunningham recorded his third sack of the season, setting a new career high with half a season to go. Houston's leading tackler now has 78 through eight games.
