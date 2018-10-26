Texans' Zach Cunningham: Ruled out with knee injury
Cunningham (knee) will not return to Thursday's contest against the Dolphins.
Cunningham was on the verge of turning in four straight games with at least ten tackles before exiting Thursday's game in the first quarter. Josh Keyes figures to fill in at weakside linebacker with Cunningham out.
