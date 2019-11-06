Cunningham notched eight tackles (all solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars.

Cunningham is now averaging just over 7.5 tackles per game through the Texans' first nine contests this season. A tough road matchup in Baltimore awaits following Houston's Week 10 bye.

