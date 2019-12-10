Play

Cunningham had 17 tackles (12 solo) during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Broncos.

Cunningham set a career high with 16 tackles in Week 12, but he managed to eclipse that mark only two weeks later. The 24-year-old now ranks fifth in the league with 119 tackles (83 solo) and also has 1.5 sacks.

