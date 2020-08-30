Cunningham and the Texans have reached agreement on a multi-year extension, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The contract reportedly averages $14.5 million annually, putting Cunningham behind only C.J. Mosley (Jets, $17 million) among inside linebackers. The 2017 second-round pick has started 43 of his 46 regular-season games, including all 16 in a career-best 2019 campaign. He played 87.5 percent of Houston's defensive snaps last year, piling up 142 tackles (99 solo), two sacks, two fumble recoveries and two pass defenses en route to earning PFF's No. 21 grade out of 90 off-ball linebackers. Cunningham and Bernardrick McKinney provide the Texans with an impressive ILB duo in the middle of an otherwise suspect defense.