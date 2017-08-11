Texans' Zach Cunningham: Starts Wednesday's preseason opener
Cunningham started in place of the injured Bernardrick McKinney (undisclosed) in Wednesday's 27-17 loss to Carolina in preseason Week 1.
Cunningham led the Texans with seven tackles, including four solo. The Texans have a good track record in drafting linebackers and they feel Cunningham, a 2017 second-rounder out of Vanderbilt, will be another good one. He can play both inside and outside while being able to drop into coverage when needed.
