Cunningham (leg) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup with the Steelers.
It's unclear how Cunningham suffered the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss game action. As long as the Vanderbilt product is sidelined, look for Dylan Cole to take over at one of the inside linebacker positions.
