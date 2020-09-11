Cunningham recorded a team-high eight tackles in Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 1.
Cunningham, who led the Texans in tackles in 2019, picked up where he left off in the 2020 season opener. The downside to his evening was being assessed two penalties (20 yards) on a drive at end of the first half. Those infractions led to a Kansas City field goal and extended the Chiefs' lead to 17-7 heading into the break.
