Cunningham made 10 solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

Cunningham led the team with 107 tackles last year, so an explosive outing like this is no surprise. However, he isn't known for his pass-rushing skills, so a sack was a nice bonus for fantasy owners. He should continue to be deployed in IDP settings in Week 3 versus the Chargers.

