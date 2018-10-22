Texans' Zach Cunningham: Tallies 10 tackles Sunday
Cunningham recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and forced a fumble in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Cunningham has recorded double digit tackles three weeks in a row, proving himself to be a consistent threat against the run. He'll aim to maintain his quality play in Week 8 against the Dolphins.
