Texans' Zach Cunningham: Tallies 12 tackles Sunday
Cunningham recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
Cunningham posted double digit tackles for the fifth time this season. On the year he has 101 tackles (68 solo) in 13 games. He'll look to finish the regular season strong when the Texans take on the Jaguars in Week 17.
