Texans' Zach Cunningham: To miss a few weeks
Cunningham (knee) will miss multiple weeks due to a knee injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cunningham suffered a knee injury during a Week 8 win over the Dolphins, and is expected to miss multiple weeks after undergoing an MRI on his knee. It's good news for the Texans that Cunningham is expected to return this season, but the absence of Houston's leading tackler will certainly have a negative impact on the team's defense. With Dylan Cole (wrist) on injured reserve, Brennan Scarlett, Peter Kalambayi (concussion), Josh Keyes and Brian Peters (ankle) are all expected to see a sharp uptick in defensive snaps as long as Cunningham remains sidelined.
