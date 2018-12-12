Cunningham recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Colts.

It's been a bit of a slow go since Cunningham returned from an MCL sprain, but he seemed to be back to his old self Sunday. He finished second on the Texans in stops and recorded his fourth double-digit tackle performance of the season. He'll look to build on this strong showing Saturday against the Jets.

