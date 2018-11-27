Texans' Zach Fulton: Active Monday night
Fulton (shoulder) is active for Monday's contest with the Titans.
Fulton was considered a game-time decision with a shoulder injury, but he'll attempt to give it a go Monday night. He and the rest of the offensive linemen will attempt to protect Deshaun Watson against a dangerous Titans' defense.
