Fulton sustained a mild case of turf toe in Saturday's preseason matchup with Dallas, but it's not considered serious, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fulton had to be carted off the field during Saturday's contest. Although the issue isn't considered serious, if the 27-year-old misses any time, Maurquice Shakir and Martinas Rankin would be next in line to see reps at right guard.

