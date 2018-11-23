The Texans regard Fulton (shoulder) as a game-time decision for Week 12 against the Titans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fulton was removed from last week's win over Washington after just four plays, soon after followed by Houston's other guard, Senio Kelemete, who suffered an ankle injury. Of the two, Fulton is considered to have a better chance of playing against Tennessee. If neither lineman is available, Martinas Rankin and Greg Mancz will fill in at the guard spots.