Fulton (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fulton is managing a case of turf toe sustained over a week ago. Rookie Max Scharping will draw the start at right guard uncontested Week 1 if the Texans have any reservations about Fulton's availability.

