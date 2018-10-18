Texans' Zach Fulton: Not practicing Thursday
Fulton (ankle) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fulton misses his second consecutive practice due to an ankle injury, and should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The Texans' unimpressive O-line already faces a tough matchup against Jacksonvilles' defensive front, and the mismatch could further increase if Fulton is unable to get fully healthy.
