Coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that Fulton's shoulder injury is "short-term," Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fulton sustained a shoulder injury during the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Redskins, and did not retake the field. It's encouraging that Fulton did not dislocate his shoulder, but his Week 12 status is still murky at best. If Fulton were to remain sidelined for any amount of time, Greg Mancz would slot in at right guard.

More News
Our Latest Stories