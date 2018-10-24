Texans' Zach Fulton: Out against Dolphins
Fulton (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Fulton failed to participate in practice this week and is set to miss his second consecutive game. Greg Mancz is expected to fill in at right guard for the Texans.
