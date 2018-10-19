Texans' Zach Fulton: Questionable for Sunday
Fulton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Fulton was unable to participate in practice at all this week, but appears to have a chance of suiting up against Jacksonville on Sunday. If Fulton is unable to take the field, expect Greg Mancz to serve as Houston's starting right guard.
