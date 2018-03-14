Fulton will sign a contract with the Texans that nets him $7.5 million annually, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fulton displayed versatility in his four seasons with the Chiefs, starting at all three of the interior line spots. With the Texans already sporting 2016 second-round pick Nick Martin at center, Fulton is expected to serve as a guard in Houston. 2017 starting left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo will likely leave the team via free agency, making that the logical landing spot for Fulton on the offensive line.