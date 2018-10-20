Texans' Zach Fulton: Will not travel with team
Fulton (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars,
It is unclear if Fulton suffered a setback, as he was originally deemed questionable for the contest. Still, the decision is not all that surprising given his absence at practice throughout the week. In his absence, look for Greg Mancz to replace him as the starting right guard.
