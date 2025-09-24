Texans' Zion Childress: Links up with Texans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Texans signed Childress off the Cowboys' practice squad Wednesday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Childress failed to make the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster in late August but has since been picked up by Houston. The Kentucky product will likely play a depth role in the Texans' secondary for the remainder of the season, especially after the team parted ways with veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday.