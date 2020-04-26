Thaddeus Moss: Set to join Washington

Moss (foot) is expected to sign with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 21-year-old was in the mix to be a Day 3 selection for the 2020 NFL Draft, but he wasn't selected during the final rounds Saturday, likely due to the foot injury that prevented him from participating at the combine in February. Moss figures to have a decent chance of cracking Washington's 53-man roster following the departure of the oft-injured Jordan Reed, and since the team didn't add any tight ends through the draft.