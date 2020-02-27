Thaddeus Moss: Will require foot surgery

Moss will require surgery to address a fracture in his right foot, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Moss' injury was revealed as a result of his physical at the combine. The usual recovery timetable for such procedures is six-to-eight weeks, which should allow the LSU product plenty of time to get healthy in preparation for training camp. Moss is in the conversation to be a likely Day 3 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, but it remains to be seen whether concerns about his injury will impact his stock.