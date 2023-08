Thomas (concussion) was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.

Thomas exited Minnesota's preseason finale against the Cardinals with a concussion, and it is unclear if he has cleared the league's protocols yet. Regardless, the undrafted free agent was also assumed to be on the outside looking in when it came to making the 53-man roster. Still, it remains to be seen if he will receive an offer to land on the Vikings' practice squad.