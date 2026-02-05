Super Bowl LX is finally here, and it feels like an eternity has passed since we were talking about training camp and planning for our Fantasy drafts. The 2025 season ends Sunday with the Patriots against the Seahawks, and I hope it's an exciting game.

Here, we have you covered with all the information you need about the main offensive players for New England and Seattle. You can see the matchups for each player and what they've done recently, and hopefully it's an asset for any playoff challenge you're still in.

I also have several lineup suggestions on DraftKings and FanDuel for the Super Bowl. Remember, with one game, we're looking at a showdown lineup, which includes a Captain spot on DraftKings and an MVP spot on FanDuel. The pricing changes for the Captain spot on DraftKings, and both positions are worth 1.5 more points with their scoring.

Hopefully, you'll have a profitable Super Bowl to end your Fantasy campaign, and I hope we'll be talking about this game for many years to come. Good luck, and enjoy Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

Quarterback

Drake Maye

Maye is dealing with a shoulder injury, but he should be fine for the game. He's struggled in the NFL playoffs as a Fantasy quarterback with 20.2 points or less in three games against the Chargers, Texans and Broncos. Those are tough matchups, but Maye did have three passing touchdowns against Houston, as well as rushing for 66 yards against the Chargers and 65 yards against Denver. The Seahawks shut down Brock Purdy in the Divisional Round with just 5.3 Fantasy points, but Matthew Stafford had 34.6 Fantasy points against Seattle in the NFC Championship Game. For the season, the Seahawks were No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks.

Sam Darnold

Darnold is coming off one of the best games of his career in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams with 32.7 Fantasy points. He was at 10.9 Fantasy points or less in each of his previous three games, and we'll see how he does against this New England defense. The Patriots defense has been hot in the playoffs in shutting down Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud and Jarrett Stidham, who combined for two touchdowns and five interceptions. Those three quarterbacks also scored 10.1 Fantasy points or less. Now, clearly, that's not the most impressive trio of quarterbacks, but New England also finished No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks for the season.

Running back

Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson had a down game at Denver in the AFC Championship Game with just 7.1 PPR points, but he dominated the workload with 25 carries for 71 yards and no catches on two targets. Prior to facing the Broncos, Stevenson had scored at least 12.1 PPR points in five games in a row, and he had six total touchdowns over that span. He also had three games with at least three receptions during that stretch. Seattle finished the season No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and the Seahawks limited Christian McCaffrey in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs with 11 carries for 35 yards and five catches for 39 yards on six targets. Kyren Williams (14.1 PPR points) and Blake Corum (10.9 PPR points) had a better game against Seattle in the NFC Championship Game with a combined 19 carries for 94 yards and five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Stevenson will likely share some work with TreVeyon Henderson, but Stevenson is clearly the top running back for New England in this game.

TreVeyon Henderson

Henderson has disappeared during the NFL playoffs with a combined 24 carries for 57 yards and two catches for 7 yards on two targets in three games. He's been overshadowed by Stevenson, and Henderson was limited to three carries for 5 yards and no targets in the AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.

Kenneth Walker III

Walker has played the past two games with Zach Charbonnet (ACL) injured, and Walker has dominated. Charbonnet was injured in the Divisional Round against the 49ers, and Walker had 35.5 PPR points. He also had a standout game against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game with 21.1 PPR points. This is now basically three full games for Walker without Charbonnet this season (he missed Week 3 against New Orleans with a foot injury), and Walker has scored at least 18 PPR points in each outing. In those three games, Walker has six rushing touchdowns, and he has seven catches for 78 yards on seven targets in his past two contests against the 49ers and Rams. The Patriots are tough to run on with defensive lineman Milton Williams on the field. In the past four games against Miami, the Chargers, Houston and Denver since Williams returned from a five-game absence with an ankle injury, those backfields have combined for 71 carries for 148 yards and no touchdowns and 13 catches for 75 yards and no touchdowns on 20 targets. And in the first 11 games of the season when Williams was healthy, the Patriots allowed just two rushing touchdowns to running backs.

George Holani

Holani replaced Charbonnet in the NFC Championship Game after missing the previous seven games with a hamstring injury. Holani was the backup to Walker and had three carries for 4 yards and three catches for 27 yards on four targets. He will play behind Walker again in the Super Bowl.

Wide receiver

Stefon Diggs

Through three playoff games against the Chargers, Texans and Broncos, Diggs has combined for 11 catches for 73 yards and one touchdown on 17 targets. His best game was against Houston with 14 PPR points because he found the end zone, and that was just his second touchdown since Week 10. Seattle finished the season No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but the Seahawks just struggled against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game after Puka Nacua and Davante Adams combined for 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets, and each guy scored at least 18.9 PPR points. In the Divisional Round, the 49ers receivers struggled with a combined three catches for 24 yards on 10 targets. Diggs last played Seattle in Week 9 of the 2020 season and had nine catches for 118 yards on 12 targets when he was with Buffalo.

Kayshon Boutte

Boutte struggled in the AFC Championship Game at Denver with one catch for 6 yards on six targets, but he played well in the two previous playoff games against the Chargers and Texans with a combined seven catches for 141 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. The Broncos game was the first one all season where Boutte had at least five targets and didn't score at least 13.5 PPR points, and he reached that total in five other outings in 2025.

Mack Hollins

Hollins returned from a four-game absence with an abdomen injury in the AFC Championship Game and had two catches for 51 yards on two targets at Denver. Prior to getting hurt, he was a go-to option for Maye with 17 targets in two games combined against Buffalo and Baltimore in Weeks 15 and 16, and he finished the Ravens game with seven catches for 69 yards on nine targets. For the season, Hollins had six games with at least five targets, and he scored at least 13.9 PPR points in three of them.

Demario Douglas

Douglas scored a touchdown in the Divisional Round against Houston, but he hasn't had more than three targets or three catches in a game since Week 9. He has only scored double digits in PPR three times all season. In the AFC Championship Game, Douglas had no catches on just one target against the Broncos.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba had a relatively quiet three-game stretch before exploding in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams with 10 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. Prior to that, he had scored 16.2 PPR points or less in three games in a row, which was well below his season average of 21.2 PPR points. Including the playoffs, Smith-Njigba had 10 games with at least 10 targets, and he averaged 25.1 PPR points over that span. He should get plenty of chances to make plays in the Super Bowl, although it's not an easy matchup against the Patriots, who finished the season at No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Smith-Njigba should see a lot of New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez, and Courtland Sutton (10.7 PPR points) and Ladd McConkey (6.2 PPR points) have struggled against the Patriots in the playoffs. That said, Smith-Njigba was the No. 2 Fantasy receiver this season behind only Nacua, and he should continue to make plays in this game despite the tough coverage.

Cooper Kupp

There were only two times this season where Kupp had back-to-back games with double digits in PPR, and one of them just happened in the playoffs against the 49ers and Rams. He had five catches for 60 yards on five targets against San Francisco in the Divisional Round and four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on six targets against Los Angeles in the NFC Championship Game. Kupp is a former Super Bowl MVP when he helped the Rams beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at the end of the 2021 season with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets.

Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed has made two splash plays in the playoffs thus far with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the 49ers in the Divisional Round and one catch for 51 yards on three targets against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game. He has been held to one catch or less in five games in a row, and he has three games over that span with just one target in each outing. He hasn't scored a touchdown on offense since Week 5 when he was with the Saints, and in 11 games in Seattle, including the playoffs, Shaheed has only scored double digits in PPR just twice. Shaheed played the Patriots in Week 6 when he was still with New Orleans, and he had four catches for 28 yards on six targets.

Jake Bobo

In two playoff games against the 49ers and Rams, Bobo has two catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on three targets. Prior to the playoffs, Bobo had two catches for 20 yards on two targets for the entire season. It's doubtful that his role expands in the Super Bowl, but it would be fun if he can find the end zone for the second time all year against the Patriots.

Tight end

Hunter Henry

Henry did well in the first playoff game for the Patriots against the Chargers in the Wild-Card Round with three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on five targets. In the past two games against Houston and Denver, Henry has combined for just three catches for 17 yards on five targets, but those were difficult matchups. Seattle finished the season No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. And in the playoffs, Jake Tonges (five catches for 59 yards on six targets) and Colby Parkinson (three catches for 62 yards on four targets) each made an impact against the Seahawks, which bodes well for Henry in the Super Bowl.

A.J. Barner

Barner has been quiet in the NFL playoffs with a combined two catches for 13 yards and no touchdowns on three targets against the 49ers and Rams. And he only has two touchdowns since Week 5. The Patriots finished the season at No. 17 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends and have done well against the position in the playoffs. In three games against Oronde Gadsden II, Dalton Schultz and Evan Engram, New England has allowed a combined seven catches for 96 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets. The Patriots also haven't allowed a touchdown to a tight end in five games in a row.

DFS Lineups

DraftKings

CAPTAIN: Jaxon Smith-Njigba $17,400

FLEX: Sam Darnold $10,800

FLEX: Rhamondre Stevenson $8,800

FLEX: Cooper Kupp $5,200

FLEX: Rashid Shaheed $4,200

FLEX: Jake Bobo $1,600

CAPTAIN: Drake Maye $16,500

FLEX: Rhamondre Stevenson $8,800

FLEX: Stefon Diggs $8,600

FLEX: Hunter Henry $7,000

FLEX: Kayshon Boutte $5,600

FLEX: Jake Bobo $1,600

CAPTAIN: Rhamondre Stevenson $13,200

FLEX: Drake Maye $11,000

FLEX: Sam Darnold $10,800

FLEX: Kenneth Walker III $9,800

FLEX: Mack Hollins $3,600

FLEX: Jake Bobo $1,600

CAPTAIN: Kenneth Walker III

FLEX: Drake Maye $11,000

FLEX: Stefon Diggs $8,600

FLEX: Hunter Henry $7,000

FLEX: Rashid Shaheed $4,200

FLEX: Mack Hollins $3,600

CAPTAIN: Sam Darnold $16,200

FLEX: Jaxon Smith-Njigba $11,600

FLEX: Hunter Henry $7,000

FLEX: Cooper Kupp $5,200

FLEX: A.J. Barner $4,800

FLEX: Rashid Shaheed $4,200

FANDUEL

MVP: Jaxon Smith-Njigba $19,500

FLEX: Drake Maye $12,600

FLEX: Sam Darnold $11,800

FLEX: Mack Hollins $6,400

FLEX: Rashid Shaheed $5,800

FLEX: Jake Bobo $3,400

MVP: Drake Maye $18,900

FLEX: Rhamondre Stevenson $10,400

FLEX: Stefon Diggs $9,600

FLEX: Hunter Henry $7,600

FLEX: Kayshon Boutte $7,200

FLEX: Rashid Shaheed $5,800

MVP: Sam Darnold $17,700

FLEX: Jaxon Smith-Njigba $13,000

FLEX: Stefon Diggs $9,600

FLEX: Cooper Kupp $8,600

FLEX: Rashid Shaheed $5,800

FLEX: A.J. Barner $5,200

MVP: Rhamondre Stevenson $15,600

FLEX: Drake Maye $12,600

FLEX: Sam Darnold $11,800

FLEX: Kenneth Walker III $11,200

FLEX: A.J. Barner $5,200

FLEX: Jake Bobo $3,400

MVP: Kenneth Walker III $16,800

FLEX: Drake Maye $12,600

FLEX: Stefon Diggs $9,600

FLEX: Hunter Henry $7,600

FLEX: Mack Hollins $6,400

FLEX: Rashid Shaheed $5,800