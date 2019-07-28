Theo Riddick: Checking out Saints

Riddick is scheduled to visit the Saints, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Riddick didn't take long to line up a visit after the Lions cut him Saturday. His experience on passing downs could be useful for depth behind Alvin Kamara, but the 28-year-old has never shown much explosiveness or any real value on the ground. It shouldn't be a major concern for Latavius Murray if Riddick ends up signing with New Orleans.

