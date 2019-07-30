Theo Riddick: Likely bound for Broncos or Saints

Riddick is likely to sign with the New Orleans or Denver, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Since being released by the Lions on Sunday, Riddick has visited with both the Saints and Broncos. Both meetings concluded without a contract agreement. The 28-year-old receiving specialist would project to serve a depth role in either location, behind either Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray in New Orleans or Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman in Denver.