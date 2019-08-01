Theo Riddick: Nears deal with Denver
Riddick appears poised to sign with the Broncos, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The Lions freed up some cap space by parting ways with Riddick, but the 28-year-old can still be a nice complementary piece in the Denver backfield thanks to his utility as a pass-catcher. From a fantasy perspective though, Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman will remain the Bronco backs to target.
