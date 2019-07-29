Theo Riddick: Visiting Denver

Riddick will visit the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Released by Detroit on Saturday, the 28-year-old running back left his Sunday visit to New Orleans without a contract. Riddick could provide a slight passing-down upgrade on Devontae Booker, who had 34 carries and 38 receptions last season. The Broncos might also ask Phillip Lindsay to take over Booker's snaps from 2018.

