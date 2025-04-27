Wease is slated to sign with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wease played six years of college football with the final two being at Missouri, where he posted 109 receptions for 1,566 yards and 10 touchdowns across 26 games. He has decent athleticism and is a polished route runner, and there are certainly spots available in Miami if he can put together a strong training camp and the preseason.