Castellanos has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, On3 Sports reports.

Castellanos closed out his fourth collegiate season at Florida State, racking up 2,760 passing yards with a 15:9 TD:INT. He rushed for 557 yards and nine scores as well. Castellanos had previous stops at Boston College and UCF. At 5-foot-11, Castellanos doesn't fit the prototypical NFL QB mold. However, his rushing acumen helps make up for some of his other deficiencies. He'll end his college career with a combined 48:28 TD:INT and having completed 58.4 percent of his passes.