The Chargers released Davis on Friday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis is coming off an impressive bounceback season with the Chargers, having notched 112 tackles, one sack and two defended passes across 16 games, but his release provides the team with $5.25 million of much-needed relief against the salary cap. Entering his age-37 season, Davis will now look to bring his years of experience to another club.

