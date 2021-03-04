Washington released Davis (knee) on Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Davis missed the final three games, including the playoff loss, of the 2020 season due to a knee injury. This was simply a paper transaction, as Davis already said he would retire after this season, and he was set to become a free agent in March anyway. Davis recorded 1,216 tackles, 55 pass breakups, 29 sacks and 13 interceptions over 199 career games.
