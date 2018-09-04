Thomas Duarte: Lands on Chargers' practice squad
Duarte has signed on with the Chargers' practice squad, the team's official site reports.
Duarte will remain on call for the Chargers should the team require the services of another tight end. He has played in just one career game since going pro in 2016, recording two offensive snaps for the Dolphins in 2016.
More News
-
Dolphins' Thomas Duarte: Participating in training camp•
-
Dolphins' Thomas Duarte: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' Thomas Duarte: Called up from practice squad•
-
Thomas Duarte: Waived by Dolphins•
-
Dolphins' Thomas Duarte: Not expected to make the team•
-
Dolphins' Thomas Duarte: Suffers concussion Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 1
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country