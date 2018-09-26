Thomas Duarte: Let go by Chargers
Duarte was released from the Chargers' practice squad Tuesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
The tight end inked a deal with the Chargers' practice squad in early September after spending the 2017 season with the Dolphins. Duarte was a seventh-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and spent some time on Miami's 53-man roster a year ago.
