The Texans brought in Graham (ankle) for a tryout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Graham was waived from the Browns' injured reserve Nov. 28, as he was sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury in the team's first preseason game. However, the 24-year-old seems like he's once again healthy enough to play. Across seven games with Cleveland in 2022, Graham logged six tackles while playing primarily on special teams.