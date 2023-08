The Titans waived Odukoya on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.

Odukoya joined the Titans prior to the 2022 season as part of the NFL International Pathway Program. He ended up spending the entire season on the team's practice squad before inking a reserve/future contract following the season. Given his familiarity with the team, it would not be surprising to see them offer him another practice squad spot for the upcoming season.