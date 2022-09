The Titans signed Odukoya to their practice squad Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Odukoya was waived ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, but he's rejoined the organization via the practice squad. The 6-foot-6 tight end caught 13 passes for 130 yards across 13 appearances during his final collegiate campaign at Eastern Michigan and initially joined Tennessee in May as part of the NFL International Player Pathway Program.