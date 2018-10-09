Thomas Rawls: Cut loose by Cincinnati

The Bengals waived Rawls on Tuesday.

Cincinnati signed Rawls ahead of their Week 3 game, but Rawls was inactive for back-to-back contests before finally making his debut in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Dolphins. The active designation didn't mean much, however, as Rawls earned zero offensive snaps while working as the clear No. 3 back behind Joe Mixon and Mark Walton. Cincinnati is now without a healthy third option in the backfield with Giovani Bernard (knee) likely to miss at least one more game, but it's unclear if the team intends to add another depth piece to the group or simply proceed with Mixon and Walton as its sole backs Week 6 against the Steelers.

