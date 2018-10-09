Thomas Rawls: Cut loose by Cincinnati
The Bengals waived Rawls on Tuesday.
Cincinnati signed Rawls ahead of their Week 3 game, but Rawls was inactive for back-to-back contests before finally making his debut in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Dolphins. The active designation didn't mean much, however, as Rawls earned zero offensive snaps while working as the clear No. 3 back behind Joe Mixon and Mark Walton. Cincinnati is now without a healthy third option in the backfield with Giovani Bernard (knee) likely to miss at least one more game, but it's unclear if the team intends to add another depth piece to the group or simply proceed with Mixon and Walton as its sole backs Week 6 against the Steelers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6