Thomas Rawls: Let go by Jags

Rawls was released by the Jaguars on Friday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Rawls missed time in training camp due to a hamstring injury and struggled to make an impact after retaking the field, totaling just eight carries for 24 yards and three catches for 19 yards in two preseason appearances. The 26-year-old running back flashed in 2015 when he broke out in Seattle, but has not surpassed 500 scrimmage yards or 4.0 YPC in a season since. In Rawls' absence, Elijah Hood and Devante Mays (ankle) will face slightly better odds of making the initial 53-man roster.

